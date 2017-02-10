Pink director’s next is a women-oriented suspense thriller

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Pink garnered critical acclaim and also did commercially well. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Pink garnered critical acclaim and also did commercially well.

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Pink, is working on a women-oriented film, which is a suspense thriller. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Pink garnered critical acclaim and also did commercially well. The director is now ready with his second Hindi film, for which he has joined hands with producer Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions along with producer Sam Fernandes of Sparrow Films.

“The film is a suspense thriller and it is a women-oriented story. We are looking for A-list actor and actress,” sources said without divulging any further details. The film will go on floors this year and it will be shot in Mumbai, Goa and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has said that not being a traditionally trained in acting has actually worked in her favour as the audience likes her spontaneity on screen. “I am not a trained actor, but I think that has become my strength. People like the fact that I am a spontaneous actor and that works in my favour,” Pannu said during a press conference in the city on Thursday.

Also Read | Spontaneous acting has worked in my favour: Taapsee Pannu

The seasoned South Indian actress, who started her Bollywood career with a comedy Chasme Baddoor, is set for the release of another romantic comedy RunningShaadi.com produced by city boy Shoojit Sarcar that talks about helping people elope with the love of their life to get married.