1 year of Pink: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu remind people ‘No means No’

A year back, when Shoojit Sircar came out with his Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink, nobody thought that the movie will become a phenomenon. The dialogue, “A No means a No” made the message loud and clear that a woman has the freedom to own her sexuality and her no will always mean no and nothing else. The movie won accolades at several award shows. The audience and critics applauded the film alike. And now even after one year of its release, Pink continues to be an example of a powerful Bollywood movie which focuses on real young women and their everyday issues.

Amitabh Bachchan who won the Best Actor Award for the movie at various award ceremonies recollected his memories of the movie a year after its release. Taking to his Instagram account, Amitabh posted two photos and captioned them, “Pink 1 year .. the film that gave society a tag line – No means No !!” Not only Amitabh, Taapsee too made it clear that the release date of the movie, September 16, will always be the ‘Pink Day’ for her. “One year since the BIG CHANGE. Shall always be #PinkDay for me for the rest of my life 16 September !” tweeted Taapsee who is all set to romance Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2.

One year since the BIG CHANGE. Shall always be #PinkDay for me for the rest of my life 16 September ! pic.twitter.com/oSSdOGqGgE — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 16, 2017

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who played the role of Falak in the movie, too tweeted about the film. She wrote, “1yr of #PINK. Heart is filled with loads of memories, happiness & love.💕 An unforgettable experience. Thank u team #PINK and the audiences.”

1yr of #PINK. Heart is filled with loads of memories, happiness & love.💕 An unforgettable experience. Thank u team #PINK and the audiences pic.twitter.com/dvEJm2I0ov — Kirti Kulhari (@IamKirtiKulhari) September 16, 2017

Celebrating a year of painting the world Pink #1YearOfPink pic.twitter.com/hxZx4Xtvp5 — Pink (@TheFilmPink) September 15, 2017

Pink also proved to be a high point in Taapsee’s career. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “Before Pink people thought I’m very being very slow. I have two parallels in my career. When Baby happened, that’s when people noticed me. And with Pink, people said, ‘yeah she has arrived’.”

