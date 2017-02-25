Pink: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu happy about special screening at the President’s House

Pink, which released in 2016 starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang and Piyush Mishra. Pink, which released in 2016 starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang and Piyush Mishra.

Even after months of having its ripple effects on not just the box office but also the minds of people, Pink continues to make waves. Now, the star cast of the film is set to watch the critically acclaimed film with President Pranab Mukherjee. on Saturday. Lead actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have been invited for the screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the titular role of a lawyer in the award winning film, took to his blog last night and wrote about how the President has always been supportive of good cinema.

“The Honourable President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherji, watches our film ‘PINK” tomorrow in Delhi, at his residence, the Rashtrapati Bhavan .. and so there shall be travel .. just for a few hours .. he has always been most generous with his time and desire to accommodate the creative elements of cinema, and we cannot thank him enough for it ..,” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

Check out the screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan’s post.

With two films releasing together this year – The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi, Taapsee’s career is on the upswing. The 29-year-old was on cloud nine and took to Twitter to share the good news too.

“Guess who has movie and dinner plans with The Honourable President today?” she tweeted on Saturday morning,” Taapsee tweeted.

Guess who has movie and dinner plans with The Honourable President today??? 😎 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 25, 2017

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary gave an all new identity to the colour pink. Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary gave an all new identity to the colour pink.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink is a courtroom drama and also stars actors Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang and Piyush Mishra. The film got immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike, for its strong socially relevant message and hard hitting plot, about how choices made by young women in our society need to be accepted and respected.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd