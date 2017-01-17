Piku shattered my misconceptions about Bollywood says xXx director DJ Caruso

DJ Caruso, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage director appreciates Deepika Padukone’s Piku. DJ Caruso, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage director appreciates Deepika Padukone’s Piku.

DJ Caruso, director of Deepika Padukone’s debut Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, says Piku starring the actress in lead role broke his misconceptions about Bollywood being “escapist”.

The filmmaker, who recently visited India along with Deepika, 31, and action star Vin Diesel, compared the Shoojit Sircar-directed film with Alexander Payne’s movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Piku shattered my misconceptions about Bollywood being escapist. It was like an Alexander Payne (The Descendants) movie,” Caruso said. The filmmaker decided to cast Deepika in the third installment of xXx franchise after he saw her audition for a Fast and Furious film and liked her chemistry with Diesel.

“Though she couldn’t be part of that project due to scheduling issues. But I liked the chemistry between (Padukone and Diesel), which is why I cast her,” he said.

Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage is getting the love of the audience. The film which released in India on January 14, a week before its worldwide release, is looking to impress its Indian fans to the core. The DJ Caruso directorial also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L Jackson.

Piku, a 2015 comedy drama directed by Shoojit Sircar, narrates the story of how a road trip to Calcutta brings Piku, an architect played by Deepika Padukone, close to her aging father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Being true to the picture presentation of a single aging father-daughter relationship, the movie became very relatable to the Indian audience.

