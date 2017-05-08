As Piku completes 2 years, Deepika Padukone shares her best memories with Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan

In Piku, Deepika Padukone played a fiercely independent woman who wanted a relationship on her own terms. In Piku, Deepika Padukone played a fiercely independent woman who wanted a relationship on her own terms.

Deepika Padukone’s film Piku has already completed two years and the film still continues to be a delight each time we watch it. Shoojit Sircar’s film was not something that was focussed on reaching a destination, rather the various experience and conversation we casually have during a road trip. This movie was a journey, literally and emotionally.

“2 years and countless memories…I miss you PIKU #2YearsOfPiku,” Deepika Padukone wrote on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone played a fiercely independent woman who wanted a relationship on her own terms. In a nutshell, Deepika was absolutely lovely as the character, Piku. She gets frustrated and exhausted but she is also determined and unshakeable. The xXx: Return Of Xander Cage actor had gone up against two brilliant actors, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan but did not hit a false note.

She quietly commanded the frame without the help of props, dance, item dance or songs. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan remained sweetly engaging while their character only quarreled.

Because there was something immensely cute and modern about stubborn Bhaskor Banerjee who proudly discouraged marriage and didn’t mind if his daughter went for casual relationships. He was 70 and a hypochondriac who almost got disappointed when his blood pressure is revealed to be normal. But optimistic Mr Bhaskor Banerjee only described himself as ‘a critical person’, ‘brutal and honest’.

When Bhashkor suffered from constipation, his biggest fear remain that one day he’ll die of constipation. His main topic of conversation were always about the state of his tummy.

Also read: Ajay Devgn begins his Marathi film, Kajol gives the first clap

At one point, Rana (Irrfan Khan) almost confesses with amazement, ” aap har baat ko kaise pet se jod dete hai.”

The story of Piku will always remain one of the evergreen works of Deepika Padukone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd