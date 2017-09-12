Photos: Taimur Ali Khan is chilling like a pro on his balcony

Taimur Ali Khan is making heads turn with his latest clicks. Taimur Ali Khan is making heads turn with his latest clicks.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur’s pictures have the ability to go viral every time. And that is exactly what has happened yet again. Little Taimur is chilling on his balcony and the picture went viral on Tuesday.

This time too, Taimur is swinging in his favourite blue swing in the balcony and it looks like paparazzi have gone crazy to get a click of this little star. Only a few days ago, we saw Taimur in New Delhi with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was there to shoot for her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. And its been just two days since the two returned to Mumbai and here are Taimur’s latest clicks from his Bandra residence. Going by the pictures, Taimur looks all too comfortable with the media and it seems like he loves the attention as much as mother Kareena Kapoor Khan herself.

With squishy cheeks and blue eyes, this little munchkin will sure give actors a run for their money if he ever plans to venture inro Bollywood. Well, it is too early to talk about that!

Check out Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures here:

(Photo credits: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credits: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, it is being produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

