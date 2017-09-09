Photos: Sonam Kapoor and rumoured beau Anand Ahuja attend a wedding

Sonam Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja are having a gala time in London. Sonam Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja are having a gala time in London.

While Sonam Kapoor is busy gearing up for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, looks like she took some time off from the shoots and attended a friend’s wedding in London with none other than her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja. And their pictures together are just too adorable to be missed.

Sharing a string of pictures on her Instagram handle and her Instastory, Sonam was seen posing with Anand, the newlywed couple, and her other friends. And believe it or not, Sonam was the last one standing because Anand and her bestie Shehla Khan soon dozed off, as seen in Sonam updates. While Sonam looked straight out of a fairytale in a beautiful white ensemble, Anand looked dapper as ever in his sharp black suit.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand have still chosen to keep their relationship private and not speak about it in public. But every time, fans go gaga over their pictures together. From family functions and weddings to lunch dates and parties, the two have been spotted chilling together a lot of times. The rumoured couple even made their birthdays more special by making extra efforts to spend it with each other. While Sonam flew down to Delhi on her big day, Anand’s birthday was celebrated in New York. Reminiscing the fun times he had, only recently Anand shared a picture on his Instagram and wrote, “Same landscape, new perspective… It’s a magical world. 💫✨🙏🏼cc @sonamkapoor 🐰, @ase_msb 🚲.”

Check out their pictures here:

On the work front, after delivering a power-packed performance in Neerja, Sonam will soon be back on the silver screen with Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

