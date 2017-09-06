Photos: Soha Ali Khan looks cute as a button in her latest pregnancy photoshoot

Soha Ali Khan is glowing in her new pregnancy pictures! Soha Ali Khan is glowing in her new pregnancy pictures!

Soon-to-be mother Soha Ali Khan is flaunting her baby bump yet again and this time she looks cute like a doll herself. The Rang De Basanti actor posed for a fun-filled photoshoot with Filmfare and her pictures will definitely make your day.

Looking cute as a button, the 38-year-old actor gave fans a sneak peek of the photoshoot in this month’s issue of the magazine. Holding a baby’s pacifier in her hand and donning a super stylish attire, Soha looks nothing less than gorgeous in the picture she shared on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “Keeping calm and carrying on … @filmfare @meetesh_photography.”

And on further digging, we found another drool-worthy picture of the glowing lady in photographer Meetesh Taneja’s album. Sporting a pink dress filled with butterflies, Soha is holding a life-size baby’s bottle in this one. And let us tell you, she definitely has that extra glow to her face in these pregnancy pictures.

Only recently, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan take Bollywood by storm with her pregnancy style which was chic yet comfortable. And it looks like Soha is following her sister-in-law diligently here. Last month, we also saw the pictures from Soha’s grand baby shower which was held at her residence in Mumbai. It was attended by Kareena, Karisma, Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sen Sharma among others.

Soha Ali Khan got married to Kunal Khemu in 2015 and now is all set to have her first baby with the Bhaag Johnny actor. Soha made her name in the industry with her roles in films like Rang De Basanti and Antarmahal.

