Photos: Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is helping her grandmother while shopping in the cutest manner

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and their one year old daughter Misha Kapoor are back in the city after a long family vacation, and the latest photos of this busy baby will leave you in awe. Misha, accompanied her grandmother for some shopping and her clicks are going viral. Needless to say she looks simply adorable in these pictures, and we cannot stop ourselves from sharing it here. Misha is one of the little bundles of joy who has already got a big fans following.

As Misha stole the limelight, her tee complemented with the little one which read, “you make me happy.” Well this is something you will say after seeing these cute pictures of this busy kid. The way Misha is seen all focused and helping her grandmother in buying some glasses is simply adorable.

Misha has just returned from her London vacation after ringing in her first birthday with her daddy cool Shahid and momma Mira. Misha’s birthday bash in the city is what all are anticipating but no news about the same has come from her parents so far. For now, check our these latest photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s baby Misha Kapoor:

Shahid, on Thursday, shared a family photo with Mira and Misha on his Instagram profile with the caption, “Best times”.

In the photo, the angelic Misha is seen sandwiched between her mommy and daddy. Shahid and Mira were blessed with their first child last year on August 26. Shahid took to Twitter to welcome her in the world and thank his well-wishers for all the love. He had tweeted that time, “She has arrived and words fall short to express our happiness. Thank you for all your wishes.”

