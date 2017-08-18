Photos: Sara Ali Khan all set for her debut film, starts prepping with her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are all set to commence shooting for Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are all set to commence shooting for Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput are all set to commence shooting for Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath. The duo has started prepping for the same and we saw the two in one fame, discussing the film. The image is also shared by the director, who seems happy and feels, ‘there’s magic in the air.’

Abhishek Kapoor shared a photo of his Kedarnath stars Sara and Sushant and wrote, “#nicetomeetcha its real when actors begin readings and theres magic in the air #kedarnath #kriarj #balajitelefilms @GuyInTheSkyPics.”

Amrita Singh’s stunning daughter Sara’s magic is what we all are waiting to see since the day a confirmation came about her debut film. Talking about the film, director Abhishek Kapoor had earlier said, “Kedarnath is a love story that unfolds during the course of a pilgrimage. It’s important for me to look within and soak in the vast beauty of our country, culture and stories. India is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences that I want to present to the audience. This is a story that the world would love to watch.”

Well, the plot sounds interesting, and this new photo of Sara and Sushant have made us all excited for the film. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara were snapped at Abhishek Kapoor’s office. Earlier we had also seen Sara and director Abhishek pose for selfie outside the Kedarnath temple.

See photos of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan here:

Also see other pics of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan and director Abhishek Kapoor:

Reports also suggest the actors will start shooting for the film from August 25 and now when the lead pair have begun script readings, we are waiting to see more clicks of the two.

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment. The pre-production has begun and the film is expected to release in June 2018.

