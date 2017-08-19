Photos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone go for a dinner date

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together in Mumbai on Friday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla ) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together in Mumbai on Friday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never officially confirmed they are dating but on various instances have professed their love for each other. Ranveer with his actions has proved that he can do anything for his lady love, be it promoting her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in his own style or taking her on a ride in his new plush car on his birthday night. Deepika too has never shied away from showcasing her love for the live wire of Bollywood, Ranveer. And when this rumoured couple made an appearance together, ‘beautiful’, ‘cute’, ‘adorable’ are some of the words used for them.

After they made headlines on Friday for a cosy picture which went viral on social media, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted in Mumbai together. The two supposedly were on a dinner date and looked refreshing in blue. Their colour coordinated outfits gave the paparazzi, even more, reasons to go gaga over them. Like a gentleman, Ranveer escorted Deepika to the car and gave some relationship goals to the youngsters yet again.

See Photos| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai

Ranveer and Deepika have been a couple whose love life has always been under the radar. Their relationship has often hit the rocks, but only in gossip columns. Still, every time any report of their break up have done the rounds, the couple has made sure to give it back to the haters by making a public appearance shunning the speculations around their split. The Bajirao and Mastani of Bollywood share a great rapport and their chemistry off the screen gets reciprocated on the silver screen.

See| The viral photo of Deepika and Ranveer

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali next magnum opus Padmavati which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rai Hydari in pivotal roles.

