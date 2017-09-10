Photos: Parineeti Chopra is Australia and her pictures give us major travel goals

Parineeti Chopra is having the time of her life Down Under. Parineeti Chopra is having the time of her life Down Under.

Actor Parineeti Chopra seems to be having a stellar time Down Under. She was recently appointed the brand ambassador of Tourism Australia. She was honoured as a friend of Australia by the tourism department. Incidentally, she was the first Indian woman and third Indian to be honoured as such. Previously, Sanjeev Kapoor and Harsha Bhogle were made the friends of Australia.

The actor, who was last seen in an Akshay Roy directorial Meri Pyaari Bindu alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, is obviously loving the perks that come with being a friend of Australia. From enjoying the nightlife in Sydney to walking along the beaches and harbours and on the streets, the actor has moved to her next stop – Brisbane.

Parineeti is duly uploading the photos of the places she is visiting and we could not have been more jealous. It is a well-known fact that Australia is one of the prettiest places to visit in the world and is on the ‘to visit’ lists of many travellers. Since Parineeti is hashtagging each photo as #FriendOfAustralia #TourismBrandAmbassador we can assume that this is a work/pleasure trip.

And this is just a start! These photos that must be giving many people travel goals are just of one city – Sydney. Presumably, Parineeti’s itinerary is far longer than that and we can expect a lot more pictures from Parineeti’s glorious trip.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, which is the fourth installment in Golmaal franchise. The film is set for a Diwali release.

