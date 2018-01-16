Photos of Taimur Ali Khan on a play date with Laksshya is the best thing to start your day with

Taimur Ali Khan plays with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. Taimur Ali Khan plays with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is already a social media star. A daily dose of his adorable pictures is what we crave for, as a single snap of this little nawab is good enough to make our day! Recently, Taimur was spotted at a birthday party with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. Dressed in all white, the little star kid looked like an angel.

While Taimur always steals the show, Laksshya too is not far behind. Dressed up in a blue suit, Lakkshya certainly looks like a future superstar. In a video shared by Tusshar Kapoor, the adorable kiddo is seen all excited and confused looking at the soft toy and runs to grab it away from the lady. Tusshar calls his little boy a “Gunda explorer”.

Check out the photos of Taimur Ali Khan playing around with other star toddlers.

Taimur and Laksshya have been bonding well for months now. They are frequently spotted playing together at parties or play dates. Moreover, Taimur Ali Khan was also seen bonding well with Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi at Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s birthday party.

