Photos: Malaika Arora shares her ‘Sunny Sunday’ look as she wraps up her holiday

Malaika Arora loves her vacays and we know this from her frequent posts about her travels. She keeps her fans posted with hot pictures from different destinations, flaunting her beautiful bod. She is the queen of item numbers and when it comes to posing, oh she is simply amazing, all the time! Malaika was on yet another short vacation and this time to Bali. While this ‘Munni’ first shared a silhouette of hers as she enjoyed ‘Bali sunsets’, she has now greeted her fans with a selfie and we see a beach in the background.

Malaika captioned her picture as, “Sunny Sunday ☀️🌈☀️🌈…..its a wrap 📸.” The fresh looking actor is definitely making her fans’ Sunday sunny too. She seems to be wearing a swimsuit, but she did not serve us with a beach look of hers. The picture collage that she shared yesterday too did not give us a clear view of her attire, but we saw her wearing glasses with a high bun look.

Malaika Arora is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing her look, her gym training session videos and also her party time clicks with her besties. While she is posing alone or with a bunch of people along, she always stands out as the best!

See the latest holiday photos of Malaika Arora here:

In the other news, this ex-wife of Arbaaz Khan was also in headline after a picture of her got trolled and the comments read that she is simply using her ex-husband’s money. The comment read, “This what these sh** women do these days. Marry a rich guy then divorce him for huge alumni. And then have fun with that alumni. Why do u need alumni if u are capable of earning… I respect ppl and not the gender… Her life now is all about wearing short clothes, going to gym or salon, enjoying the vacation. Do u seriously have any work… Or just feeding urself on the husband’s money. The word is alimony.”

But Malaika did give a fitting reply to the social media user and shut him up like a boss. She posted, “I do not indulge in such conversation coz it’s below my dignity, but I just had to @feelgoodfabric coz u certainly got to get ur damn facts right before spewing sh** n slagging me off when u know nothing bout me.except sit n pass judgement on other people’s life.i seriously suggest u find something to do with ur time coz u clearly have nothing better to do in life!”

