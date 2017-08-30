PHOTOS | Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Kapoor pray at Kedarnath temple before shoot begins

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput spotted visiting Kedarnath temple. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput spotted visiting Kedarnath temple.

While Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s newest project Kedarnath is making all kinds of news almost every day, the actors have now been spotted visiting the Kedarnath temple before they begin the shooting of the film. Till now, the pair was seen having multiple script sessions to get into the skin of their characters.

Reports are that the setting of the film will be the holy land of Shiva in Kedarnath and that Sara will be playing a traditional character. Also, it is said to explore the tragedy that was brought to mankind during the floods of 2013.

The movie is supposed to go on floors on September 3 and starting the project on an auspicious note, the couple was seen in pictures from the shrine along with director Abhishek Kapoor. While the film marks to be Sushant and Abhishek’s second outing together, after Kai Po Che, it is Sara Ali Khan’s debut film. Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, has been one of the most-talked about star-kids on the block and hence the hype around Kedarnath.

@itsSSR & #SaraAliKhan seeking blessing at the holy of kedarnath temple charm in the air , Damn excited to #Kedarnath

“Love is pilgrimage” pic.twitter.com/SDnuYR7y0M — NONA ❤ SUSHANT🚀cmdk (@nonayousef7) August 30, 2017

The film will begin rolling near Dehradun, and the makers are aiming for a summer 2018 release. Director Abhishek Kapoor, who has also produced the film said in a statement, “This coalition of producing partners has added tremendous value to our film, and we are grateful and excited to have their backing.”.

While Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures, who is also backing the film, says, “The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India’s heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath.”

T-series Bhushan Kumar also revealed, “It’s a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom, I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd