Photos: Inside Esha Deol’s baby shower

Esha Deol looks happy as a bride at her baby shower. Esha Deol looks happy as a bride at her baby shower.

Esha Deol, who is entering the third semester of her pregnancy, is looking like a bride once again for her baby shower which was held on Thursday. While more details of the event are still awaited, she has planned something very romantic for the big day. Esha has decided to get married to her husband Bharat Takhtani once again. And going by the pictures, the two are in full-on shaadi mode.

Esha looks pretty in this pink ensemble with husband Bharat who donned a simple white kurta pajama look. She even posted her look from the day on Instagram and wrote, “Getting ready for the Godh bharai ceremony ! Hair done make up done ✅😊 #GodhBharai.”

No family function is complete without the presence of the near and dear ones. Hema Malini looked elated at her daughter’s baby shower and Esha’s sister Ahana Deol also made an appearance with her husband, Vaibhav Vohra. Looks like the event turned into a huge celebration for the Deol family.

Check out the pictures from Esha Deol’s baby shower:+

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Dhoom girl also posed with her bestie Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu, who is also expecting a little one soon. Posting the picture on Instagram, Shilarna wrote, “Godh bharai for my darling @imeshadeol ! May the universe conspire to bless our babieeeeeees always!! #preggerbesties #bumpbuddies #bff”

While, pregnancy style is the newest fad among Bollywood moms, Esha is rocking all her outfits with elegance. Talking about the same, Esha wrote on Instagram, “My mother is my in house Style Icon. Loved the Retro 80’s style- my comfort my maternity style💃🏼 #MommyStyleIcon #LoveRetroLook #MaternityShoot.”

We bet Hema Malini is also a huge support in everything her daughter needs during these crucial months.

