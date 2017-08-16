Photos: Disha Patani flaunts her hot looks by turning a white princess

Disha Patani walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, and she slays it. Disha Patani walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, and she slays it.

Disha Patani might be just one film old, but she has charmed the masses with her dance moves, social media updates and a charming persona. She is all set to make her next appearance on celluloid opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. Recently though, the actor took to the ramp for the most popular of fashion events in the country and she enthralled the crowd in a very princess like look. Not Cinderella like, mind you, but it was softer and hotter, and much more real – aesthetically speaking.

She took to her official Instagram account and wrote, “Walked for the legendary and one of the most talented designers, Ritu Kumar, you are s kind, humble and beautiful. God bless you. Lots of loveee! @labelritukumar.” The show was a part of Lakme Fashion Week, which is currently being held in Mumbai.

The actor was seen in a beautifully fitted separates that had floral pattern all over. Disha’s signature hot avatar was highlighted by the partly sheer outfit and we loved her. Other than magazine shoots and her usual Instagram updates that have resulted in soaring temperatures, it looks like she is going to take over the ramp as well.

See | Disha Patani’s avatar at LFW 2017

Disha has already left her fans asking for more with her hot dance videos and adorable clicks with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff. Here is one starlet who knows how to slay everytime she makes a public appearance. Disha surely has everything going right for her.

On the movie front, Baaghi 2 produced by Saajid Nadiadwala is her one and only upcoming project in B-town. In the meanwhile, the lady who won hearts with her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will continue to set our screens on fire with her sexy updates.

