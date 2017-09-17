Photo: Twinkle Khanna is out for a lunch date with daughter Nitara and son Aarav

Twinkle Khanna is having a fun family lunch with son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle Khanna is having a fun family lunch with son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Doting mother Twinkle Khanna’s lunch date with daughter Nitara and son Aarav will seriously make you want to pack your bags and leave for a family outing. Looks like Akshay Kumar is too busy with his latest outing, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s promotion to make an appearance but Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia and Twinkle Khanna’s mother Dimple Kapadia were also spotted having a good time with the little ones.

Only recently, Twinkle and Akshay were seen showering their love on son Aarav on social media on the occasion of his 15th birthday. While this could be a post-celebration get-together for Aarav’s birthday, which falls on September 15, we are just in awe of how adorable this family looks together. Little munchkin Nitara is sweetly holding Twinkle’s hands and posing for shutterbugs but Aarav hid his face with his cap.

Akshay may be missing from this family get-together but he has never shied away from posting some candid pictures with his children on social media. While the first time we saw the father-son duo in the same frame was when Akshay received the prestigious National Award, we also saw him dance to the commands of his four-year-old daughter Nitara on his 50th birthday.

On the work front, Twinkle and Akshay are all set to give their fans a special treat with their upcoming project, Padman which happens to be Twinkle’s debut production, and Akshay is the lead actor. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte and is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham.

