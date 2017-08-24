PHOTO: Toilet Ek Prem Katha actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are goofing around with Dabboo Ratnani

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar pose for Dabboo Ratnani. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar pose for Dabboo Ratnani.

While Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is having a smashing run at the box office, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has posted a goofy picture of actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar on his Instagram handle. The actors can be seen rolled up in toilet paper while standing beside a pot and we seriously can’t think of any better setting to promote their latest release, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Sharing the picture, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “On A ‘Roll’ @akshaykumar @psbhumi @manishadratnani . Congrats Team #toilet.” While Akshay and Bhumi themselves are a fun couple to shoot with, together with Dabboo Ratnani’s prowess behind the lens, the picture looks perfect. Meanwhile, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has had an amazing run at the box office. It collected a total of Rs 96.05 crores in the first week itself, and despite facing competition from Bareilly Ki Barfi and Annabelle: Creation, it now stands with a total collection of Rs 120.15 crores at the box office.

While this may be Akshay Kumar’s eighth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, this is only Bhumi’s second outing at the theaters. She was last seen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and will soon be seen reprising the iconic pairing in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a RS Prasanna film.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike and even Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, who is known to not mince her words, gave the film a good review. TEPK also stars Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma and hit the theaters on August 10.

