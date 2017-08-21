Photo: Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane shares a happy moment of her academic achievement with her fans

Mawra Hocane is busy registering some academic achievements for herself. Mawra Hocane is busy registering some academic achievements for herself.

Mawra Hocane, a Pakistani model and actor made several fans in India with an impressive Bollywood debut with 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam. She was seen opposite debutante actor Harshvardhan Rane and both received praises from all quarters for their roles in the film. Now, that Mawra is back to Pakistan, she is busy registering some academic achievements for herself. She even thanked her fans for ‘always praying’ for her. Mawra shared a newspaper clip which had her image and announced that she concluded her year of study with 3 merits and is aiming for a first class LLB.

Her post reads, “I was awaiting this passport size picture in The News Pakistan before I announced that I Concluded this year with 3 Merits, aiming for a First class LLB inshAllah 🌟🌟🌟 Thankyou for always praying for me y’all!!! 🙌🏻❤️ P.s Nothing makes me happier than achieving something my mother has dreamt off for me @raziamakhdoom it’s all because you believe I shall academically achieve even more despite my career. Thankyou for always pushing me to get better! Love you Ma, I’ll always be your little girl! Nothing without you! 👩‍👧 P.P.S Thankyou my amazing amazing faculty for Teaching me w so much Love & putting up with my crazy travel plans & shoot routines! I can never thank you all enough!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

It is good to see Mawra focus on her studies despite having a good name in the industry. The actor feels that working in India has given her profound lessons in her working life.

In a recent interview, the 24-year-old star said that she would love to work in India again as the experience of working here has given her some moments to cherish and shared that her acting talent still needs to be explored.

See Mawra Hocane’s latest post here:

Mawra Hocane fans, here’s some more photos of the actor:

Mawra also noted that she does not care whom she is working with, as she is a “sucker for meaty performance-based roles and good scripts,” and revealed that she absolutely admires Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, “as she can inspire her even when she is having the grayest of days”.

Mawra had sometime back even declared her love and fascination for actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had in turn replied to Mawra through a video message where he praised her acting talent. All this mutual admiration had also lead to speculation of the two dating in the past.

