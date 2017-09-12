Photo of Riya Sen kissing husband Shivam Tewari on their honeymoon is all kinds of adorable

Riya Sen got married with beau Shivam Tewari on August 16. Riya Sen got married with beau Shivam Tewari on August 16.

Riya Sen hit the headlines last month in August, not because of her starring in any movie after a long sabbatical but for tying the knot with beau Shivam Tewari in a hush-hush ceremony on August 16. After the wedding photos broke the internet, now it is the photo of their honeymoon which is speaking volumes about their love for each other. Riya along with husband Shivam is off to Prague for her honeymoon and has shared a picture of her kissing Shivam at a restaurant.

The caption of the photo is making the adorable click even sweeter. It reads, “#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art ☮️.” Though Riya chose to keep her marriage a private affair with only her family in attendance, now it seems the actor has no qualms about hiding it from her fans.

Riya and Shivam had a traditional Bengali wedding in Pune and the pictures of the ceremony were shared by Riya’s elder sister and actor Raima Sen on her social media account. The actor who is the granddaughter of legendary actor Suchitra Sen and daughter of actor Moon Moon Sen has acted in several movies like Style, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Jhankaar Beats, Tere Mere Phere and Tamil film Taj Mahal, apart from dozens of Bengali movies. The actor has been away from Bollywood for quite some time now. Riya will be making her debut in the digital world with Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Ragini MMS Returns.

Check out the wedding photos of Riya Sen.

Riya has been sharing pictures with Shivam much before her wedding which hinted towards her affair with the photography enthusiast. The duo has taken several trips to various destinations and their social media posts are a proof.

