Photo: Katrina Kaif begins shoot for Aanand L Rai film

Katrina Kaif shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film helmed by Aanand L Rai. Katrina Kaif shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Katrina Kaif, who just wrapped up her shoot for Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is on the sets of her next film already and has begun to shoot as well. The pretty actor took to her official Instagram account to share a selfie of herself with Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan. Along with the picture, she wrote, “First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and @iamsrk ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) …… here’s to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together … 🌟🙏.”

Well, we can’t wait to see what the film is all about. This would be Aanand L Rai’s next directorial after Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film will also star Anushka Sharma and will feature a cameo by Salman Khan. The movie, which will see Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a dwarf, has created a lot of buzz in the industry.

Speaking about the film and SRK, director Aanand said, “It is definitely more special. It (film) is an uphill task and we were all ready for it, be it me or Shah Rukh sir. If we don’t do it now then when will we do it? The biggest task for me is to keep it very organic as everything is so new around us for everybody, from actors to technical team. The task is to keep it very real.”

He also added, “I will follow my own story route. I believe in a very organic process and the gimmick is for diversion and I would not want to do that. I don’t take pressure but there is a responsibility. I am here to give numbers but that is directly proportional to how we entertain our audience. I think that is the way Shah Rukh also functions. He is a very people’s actor and the same way I will see to it that we get the numbers that are expected from us.”

