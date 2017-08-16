Photo: Karan Johar says Gauri Khan has created a spectacular space at her new store now we are curious too

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan clicked a selfie together after a visit at the latters store. Karan Johar and Gauri Khan clicked a selfie together after a visit at the latters store.

Lately, many Bollywood celebrities, like Farah Khan, Rani Mukherji had visited Gauri Khan at her new store, Gauri Khan Designs, and have come out with happy faces. So we were not surprised when Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s dear friend, Karan Johar visited the store too and this is what he had to say about it. “So proud of @gaurikhan what a spectaculars space she has created!! Brilliant aesthetic and sheer Beauty! #GauriKhanDesigns.”

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh have been close friends for a long time. The two have produced films together and have even worked together as director-producer. Last year, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar collaborated and produced Dear Zindagi, where Shah Rukh Khan had an extended cameo. Recently she also produced the much-hyped film, Jab Harry Met Sejal starring her husband and Anushka Sharma.

Both Karan Johar and Gauri Khan are members of the Bollywood parent club. Karan recently shared photos of his twins, Yash and Roohi. He is known for sharing a special bond with all three kids of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

On the work front, Karan Johar had recently said that he wants to make a film about Yash and Roohi, where the film will share his experience as a parent. In 2016, he had delivered Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Despite all the controversies the film had managed to shine.

So proud of @gaurikhan what a spectaculars space she has created!! Brilliant aesthetic and sheer Beauty! #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/KHX6OQHdc1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 16, 2017

Karan Johar is mainly now popular for his appearance as judges on television shows. Recently his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan completed its fifth season, and much like every season, these episodes too had brought out their own share of controversies.

