Photo: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are chilling like best buddies

While Sussanne and Sonali have been the best of buddies since forever, we are happy to see that even former husband Hrithik Roshan is a part of this warm get-together. While Sussanne and Sonali have been the best of buddies since forever, we are happy to see that even former husband Hrithik Roshan is a part of this warm get-together.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are one of those Bollywood couples who are often seen spending time with each other, despite going through a divorce. And this time, they were seen celebrating their dear friend Vivek and Gayatri Oberoi’s anniversary.

In a picture shared by actor Sonali Bendre, the two can be seen happily posing with their near and dear ones. Sonali captions the image as, “Anniversaries should be like this: fun, intimate, and warm… missed you @goldiebehl! Thank you and #HappyAnniversary @GayatriOberoi and #VickyOberoi 🤗😘❤ @hrithikroshan @suzkr.”

While Sussanne and Sonali have been the best of buddies since forever, we are happy to see that even former husband Hrithik is a part of this warm get-together. The trio was also seen partying in NY together post the IIFA celebrations. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan had also joined this happy bunch for the fun hang-out.

Meanwhile, only recently we saw Sussanne Khan celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Hrithik and their children. Though she faced flak on the internet for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi despite being a Muslim, we are just elated at how dedicated parents the two have been. While Hrithik’s Instagram is filled with posts about his two sons, Sussanne makes sure that the kids spend ample amount of time with both of them.

Sonali and Hrithik have not done any films in Bollywood together but they have often been spotted hanging out together at public gatherings and even going out for movies and lunches.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil alongside Yami Gautam and is now gearing up for Super 30, his upcoming film which is a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd