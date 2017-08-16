Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are super mushy in this throwback click

Producer Atul Kasbekar shared this candid shot of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Producer Atul Kasbekar shared this candid shot of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the star couple of Bollywood are at it again, and we can’t help but sigh when we take a look at this throwback picture posted by photographer turned filmmaker Atul Kasbekar. Usually, it is Junior Bachchan who gives us a sneak peek into his state of marital bliss, especially during Aishwarya’s red carpet appearances like the Cannes with Aaradhya, but this time it is a friend. Atul took to his Instagram account to share the picture and wrote, “Just a beautiful candid moment from some time ago between two lovely people 😊😍 I love this image

#photography #photographer #photograph #bollywood #aishwaryarai #abhishekbachchan #nikon.”

The couple were recently in New York for a vacation with their daughter Aaradhya, who has turned into the cutest poser. You must look at her pictures from the airport where she was spotted with her mother. It is plain adorable.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy with his Pro Kabbadi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are currently at the last place under Zone A. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor. The film will be directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series.

Abhishek Bachchan’s next Bollywood outing is titled Paltan and this project will be helmed by JP Dutta. About this film, Junior Bachchan had tweeted, “Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I’m part of the PALTAN, are you? #jpdutta #JaiHind.”

We can’t wait to see the two back on the silverscreen to create some magic.

