Phogat sister on Dangal: It feels like a video of our life

Dangal didn’t feel like a film for the Phogat sisters, rather as if someone had captured a video of their journey while they were growing up. Dangal didn’t feel like a film for the Phogat sisters, rather as if someone had captured a video of their journey while they were growing up.

In a small village of Harayana, four girls were born in a family. Given the way mindsets work in India, one would think a father’s biggest tension would be how to get these four girls married. However, thankfully, Mahavir Singh Phogat broke the mould. Years later, Dangal is the biopic based on Phogat’s life and Aamir Khan plays the father who treated his daughters no different from boys. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is inspired by the real life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita Kumari to become international-level wrestlers. But beyond the film, the story of the Phogat family is compelling for several reasons.

While training his daughters to become wrestlers, Phogat was not only breaking the stereotype in what has been a traditionally male-dominated sport but also managed to create an identity for wrestling as a sport, especially women wrestling.

The three people of the Phogat family were invited for the screenings of Dangal and according to the two sisters, they were highly impressed with the film. “I really liked watching Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar playing the role of my parents. It didn’t feel like a movie rather as if someone was capturing the video of our life while we were growing up. It felt very real. And I really appreciate the hard work and effort put in by Aamir Khan and team. The fact that he took his time and learnt to wrestler and not just for one-two seconds in a show, that was amazing. They have depicted our lives wonderfully. We thank Nitesh ji and Aamir Khan from our heart,” said Geeta Phogat.

Considering that the superstar looked not even remotely similar to Mahavir, have you ever wondered if the latter doubted Mr. Perfectionist’s skill? Apparently he just sat and watched him transform from fit-to-fat and back again.

“When I saw him in the beginning, he had already hired an international coach. I later heard from Khan bhaisaab about all the prep he has taken for his role. Later I saw his hard work and hence his transformation, increasing his weight and decreasing it, I was really impressed. I thank the team for taking their time and effort to give their best performance.”

Other than being an exemplary coach, Mahavir Singh Phogat has probably managed to shine as an example that one does not need degrees to understand and implement feminism.

