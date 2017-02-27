Phillauri’s new song Sahiba: Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, this number is a heart-winner

Phillauri new song Sahiba: Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh are treat for eyes. Phillauri new song Sahiba: Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh are treat for eyes.

When the trailer of Phillauri landed on our screens, we were quite enamoured by the background score, which we guessed was sung by Diljit Dosanjh. Now finally, the song is out and we must tell you that it is as we expected it to be. It has the flavours of yesteryear’s romance, with a freshness to it, which is brought by not Diljit Dosanjh but Romy. We wish it was sung by Diljit though because we totally loved his rendition of Ek Kudi from Udta Punjab, including other Punjabi tracks.

The music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and the beautiful lyrics have been penned by Anvita Dutt. The song perfectly captures the longing lovers feel when they are separated. Anushka and Diljit’s compatibility is a treat for the eyes and we assure you, this is a song that will stay in your playlist.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The stars started creating a buzz for the song just before releasing it. Diljit and Anushka started their Twitter chat through which they released some poetic phrases from the song. Anushka wrote, “#Sahiba.. chal wahan Jahan Mirza,” to which the singer-actor wrote, “Tujhsey aisa uljha Dil dhaaga dhaaga khincha..” And Anushka wrote, “Dargah pe jaisey ho chaadron sa bichhaa Yun hi roz yeh udhdaa bunaa!” Before this song, the makers of Phillauri released two other songs – Dum Dum and What’s up. While What’s Up is a Punjabi wedding song, Dum Dum has a sufi touch to it.

Watch Phillauri’s new song Sahiba:

They did the same for their earlier song, which was sung by Mika. The film, which is based on the love story of a ghost played by Anushka, is scheduled for March 24, 2017.

Check Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet:

Also read | Phillauri: Mika Singh calls Anushka Sharma ‘ghaint’. Here’s how she replied

The shoot of the film was announced in 2016, on the occasion of Baisakhi. The film also stars Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma, who plays an important role in the film.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd