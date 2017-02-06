Phillauri trailer: Anushka Sharma as a ‘married’ ghost takes fans on time travel to her love, Diljit Dosanjh. Watch video

Phillauri trailer: Anushka Sharma plays a ghost in the film. Phillauri trailer: Anushka Sharma plays a ghost in the film.

Anushka Sharma is one smart woman in Bollywood and you’ll agree with us when you watch the first look of her upcoming production Phillauri. The official trailer of the much awaited film was launched today and we just cannot stay calm. Anushka is a ghost or should we say, an angel in disguise. Well, she is Shashi, a beautiful spirit and her character is going to stay with you for a long time.

The trailer begins with Suraj Sharma (of Life of Pi fame) being declared ‘maanglik’ and therefore needs to marry a tree (a common practice to ward of evil forces). However, a ghost stuck in the tree (Anushka Sharma) begins haunting him, claiming she was on that tree and hence, he is now married to her.

Watch | Phillauri trailer starring Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh:

As the trailer unwinds, we are sent back to Shashi’s past — Diljit Dosanjh. The actor, who shot to fame in Bollywood with Udta Punjab, is a total treat to eyes. He is a singer in the film and his love story with Anushka is nothing less than Romeo-Juliet, Sohni-Mahiwal. Anushka tells him that his voice has a magic that can do wonders in the world, and for the same, the actor sets out on a journey. But something happens that leaves Shashi heartbroken and with incomplete desires in that life. What happens next? Well, to unwind that you have to wait for the film to release.

Anushka Sharma shared Phillauri’s trailer on her official Twitter account:

Anushka’s choice of films continue to impress us. Even as a debutant in the field of a producer, the actor chose a strong concept like NH10, which shook the industry. After entertaining us with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sultan in 2016, seems like Anushka wants to retain her title as smart actor and producer with Phillauri too.

Is Phillauri a love story or a comic satire on the superstitions? Well, we leave you with the confusion. Set in Phillaur, Punjab, the film has been directed by Anshai Lal, and will release on March 24.

