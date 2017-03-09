Phillauri to Begum Jaan, March and April are booked for Bollywood’s women power

March and mid-April are going to be dedicated to strong women. March and mid-April are going to be dedicated to strong women.

The year 2017 must have started with a massive fight between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan but now it is time for the girls of the industry to show their talent. March and mid of April have been taken over by women-centric films and while some are out-and-out entertainers, others deal with serious issues such as molestation, sexuality and giving a voice to the downtrodden.

Swara Bhaskar, who plays the character of a singer in Anarkaali of Aarah, sings double meaning lewd songs and is unapologetic about her sexuality. The film might have grabbed headlines for its bold leaked scenes but it stands strong with its story line which speaks about a woman taking on a powerful man who molested her. Swara says it is an important film for the audience and should get the kind of release it deserves. Swara’s work in the past has been lauded by the industry and the audience, and this film, the actor says, is going to be counted as the best one so far.

Now another film which has us waiting for its release is Naam Shabana. Taapsee plays Shabana, and the film is a spin-off of Baby, starring Akshay Kumar. The filmmaker found the actor so promising in her short role in Baby that they decided to make an entire feature film on her. Well, that is in itself a good reason to watch the film.

Then we also have on the list Begum Jaan. Vidya Balan, who has always stunned us with her performances be it Paa, Parineeta or Kahani and its sequel, is coming back to show how prostitutes and displaced women fared in the face of Partition of India. The film, which has been directed by Srijit Mukherji, also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda and Rajit Kapoor, among others.

Moving on, Sonakshi Sinha is also prepping up for the release of her film, Noor. After kicking some butt and packing some punches in Akira and Force 2, the actor is back and this time as a journalist who wants to fight for the truth but is constantly ridiculed by people around her.

By the way, among all these films which speak volumes about women’s strength, Phillauri and Badrinath Ki Dulhania has romance as its background with a strong message. Badrinath highlights the societal disparity between the two genders while Phillauri is a light-hearted romance, produced by and starring Anushka Sharma. We are totally excited about these films, which one would you watch?

