Phillauri song WhatsUp: Anushka Sharma film gives us the wedding song of 2017. What else do we need? Watch video

Anushka Sharma’s film Phillauri is the love story of a ghost. And we also know that by mistake this ghost turns into a bride. While Phillauri trailer began with the talk of a wedding, how can a wedding song not be a part of the film? So here is Phillauri’s new song WhatsUp and the voice behind it is of Mika Singh and Jasleen Royal. Our wedding playlist just got a new addition.

Phillauri has Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. The quirky film stars Anushka as the bhoot, Shashi, who is still waiting for her lover, played by Diljit.

Anushka shared the song with the caption, “Hey WhatsUp? Here’s the bride with the 1st wedding song this season #WhatsUp @TSeries @OfficialCSFilms @foxstarhindi.” The song gives a nice feel of wedding preparations and the rituals going on side-by-side, capturing a shaadi ka ghar. The presence of dhol, decorations and dancing relatives complete the feel totally.

Anushka Sharma earlier shared a teaser of this wedding song titled WhatsUp, with the caption, “The wedding song of the season is here with the bride… in spirit! 👻 #WhatsUp coming tomorrow at 11 AM @foxstarhindi @OfficialCSFilms.”

The wedding song of the season is here with the bride… in spirit! 👻 #WhatsUp coming tomorrow at 11 AM @foxstarhindi @OfficialCSFilms pic.twitter.com/ZqqZ8kcq9l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 22, 2017

Before the song launch, in a fresh twist to film’s marketing, the makers of Phillauri have Anushka calling fans every week to engage with them on the movie in which she plays a friendly spirit. This activity will have the concept of invisibility taking centre-stage.

Shikha Kapur, Chief Marketing Officer, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement, “A celebrity going invisible during a film’s promotion is a first and we would like to continue creating ground-breaking ideas that transcend conventional norms of engagement.”

About this, Anushka tweeted, “Have you messaged Shashi 👻, your friendly spirit yet? Activity starts tomorrow! #WhatsUpWithShashi @foxstarhindi @OfficialCSFilms.”

Since Anushka is playing a friendly neighbourhood spirit in the movie, to take this thought forward, she has got a personal phone number registered in the name of Shashi.

Phillauri has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films and has been directed by Anshai Lal. The film will hit the screens on March 24.

