Phillauri song Naughty Billo making: Anushka Sharma was so scared to rap, she wanted to leave the earth. Watch video

Anushka Sharma has been doing everything it takes to keep the buzz around her second home production Phillauri alive. The actor-producer has been playing smart in every part of the film’s promotions and marketing. And the best one she has come up with is her #ShashiWasThere campaign. The first time the campaign attracted eyeballs was when she posted a meme saying #ShashiWasThere at Oscars 2017. Now, she is here with her second trump card, of making her debut into the world of rapping!

Anushka has left the audience excited for Phillauri by not just turning a ghost, but even a rapper. Anushka did a rap in the film’s ‘Funkjabi’ song — as Anushka calls it — “Naughty Billo” sung by Diljit Dosanjh. But rapping for the first time was no piece of cake for Anushka. In the making video of the song “Naughty Billo,” Anushka says, “I was very scared for the song because to sing a rap you need to have that swag in you and I was actually dying thinking about it. I was sure I won’t be able to do it and didn’t want to do it.”

Watch Phillauri song Naughty Billo making here:

But gradually the 28-year-old actor, who never shies away from experimenting new things, got into the shoes of a rapper so well, that she wanted to do some more of it. “It went from me wanting to run away, leave the city, leave the country, leave earth and go away, to enjoying it so much, that I was like, I want to do some more,” said Anushka in the behind-the-scenes of this party anthem.

“Naughty Billo,” which happens to be a promotional song in Phillauri, has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and the lyrics are by Anvita Dutt. “I am very happy to have launched “Naughty Billo” with my co-star Diljit, who has also sung it while I have rapped in it for the very first time. I hope people will like it,” Anushka had earlier said in a statement.

Phillauri will release on March 24.

