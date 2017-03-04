Phillauri song Naughty Billo: Anushka Sharma raps in Diljit Dosanjh song. Watch video

Phillauri song Naughty Billo: Anushka Sharma is not a ghost in this Funkjabi number. Phillauri song Naughty Billo: Anushka Sharma is not a ghost in this Funkjabi number.

Will he, won’t he? Ever since Phillauri started releasing its songs, we have been wondering when Diljit Dosanjh will finally sing one of the songs in the film. We were hoping that he would have given his voice to the sufi song Sahiba but instead, it is the Funkjabi song — as Anushka Sharma calls it — that has Diljit singing. And as a bonus, we get Anushka Sharma rapping. The rap song has another first, Anushka is not a ghost in it. The song seems like it is a part of film’s credits and has Diljit and Anushka showing off their cool moves on rather funky sets.

So, this means, it is for the first time since Phillauri trailer landed that we see Anushka out of her character as Shashi, a ‘paidaishi bhoot’ and in character as Naughty Billo. While our vote as film’s best song goes to Sahiba, Naughty Billo is for the time when you want to party.

Watch | Phillauri : Naughty Billo Video Song

Other than Diljit, the song has been rendered by Nakash Aziz and Shilpi Paul. “I am very happy to have launched ‘Naughty Billo’ with my co-star Diljit, who has also sung it while I have rapped in it for the very first time. I hope people will like it,” Anushka had earlier said in a statement. The music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics are by Anvita Dutt.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Phillauri stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, supported by Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada. The film releases in March.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd