Phillauri song Dum Dum: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh song celebrates innocent love, watch video

Phillauri is the love story of a ghost. In its first song, Dum Dum, Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh celebrate love which we hardly ever see anymore. A love that communicates it through eyes, that accidental touch of hands and music. Yes, it is music like none other — the heart-touching notes of sufi music, the ebb and flow of emotions.

The song has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Romy and Vivek Hariharan. The lyrics are by Anvita Dutt. Anushka shared the song with this message, “And here it is… 🎶 #DumDum, the first Sufi love song of 2017. #Phillauri 👻 कैसा लगा?”

The lyrics of the song are meaningful as well, “Dum Dum uthti hai dua, sau pankh laga tere naam ke, mera dil fakira ho gya, chal diya wo tere dham pe.” The quirky film stars Anushka as the bhoot Shashi who is still waiting for her lover, played by Diljit Dosanjh.

The song would also be released in Punjabi as well, given Diljit’s massive fanbase in Punjab. This is the actor’s second mainstream Bollywood release after Udta Punjab. Even in that film, Diljit had sung the mellifluous ‘Ek Kudi’.

Meanwhile, Anushka made it to headlines yesterday when boyfriend Virat Kohli posted a picture of the two of them and wrote, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤.”

Anushka had to recently swat away rumours that Virat was co-producing Phillauri. The actress took to social media to express her annoyance and to clarify that the flick is produced by FOX Star Hindi and her Clean State Films. “I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films… So those TV channels/newspapers/websites claiming anything else, please check FACTS, practice responsible journalism & have some shame. By making such bogus claims and validating this rubbish by your so-called ‘source’, not only are you disrespecting me & the hard work I have put in over the years to be where I am, but also, all the people who have worked on this film. Freedom of press comes with accountability & your fake sources are never accounted for.”

Anushka’s second home production after NH10, the film has been shot in Punjab. It stars Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles.

The shoot had begun on Baisakhi in 2016 in a start-to-finish schedule that wrapped up by June end. The film will release on March 24, 2017.

