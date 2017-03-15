Phillauri: Shashi aka Anushka Sharma was a part of Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani. She was in Aamir Khan’s PK too. See pics

Anushka Sharma wished her PK co-star Aamir Khan on his birthday, and even wrote something for Katrina Kaif’s song ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani.’ Anushka Sharma wished her PK co-star Aamir Khan on his birthday, and even wrote something for Katrina Kaif’s song ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani.’

Shashi aka Anushka Sharma has been omnipresent for sometime now. But the friendly ghost is definitely not here to scare you. She is rather here to make you laugh while keeping you upbeat about the upcoming film Phillauri. But if we tell you Shashi was there in one of Bollywood’s most famous item songs “Sheila Ki Jawani,” you might just want to go and look for its video right away! According to Anushka Sharma’s promotional campaign #ShashiWasThere, her onscreen avatar had an ‘unseen’ appearance in not just the song, but she was even standing behind Aamir Khan’s alien character in PK! Yes, the bug of Anushka’s fabulous marketing strategy has bit a lot of her Bollywood friends too, and she is making full use of it to promote her film.

Anushka on Tuesday wished her PK co-star Aamir Khan on his birthday, but with a twist. She shared a picture on Facebook from the film where Aamir is wearing a skirt and wrote, “Yeh hamari matching skirt dekh rahe hain aap log? Maine hi Aamir ji ko gift ki thi! Gift se mujhe yaad aaya, Happy Birthday Aamir ji! 👻 #ShashiWasThere.”

On Wednesday, she gave a surprise to her friend Katrina Kaif too. In a still from the song “Sheila Ki Jawani,” Anushka wrote, “Yeh gaana ekdum galat hai.. inka naam Katrina hai, Sheila Nahi! Main inhey achchey se jaanti hoon.. #ShashiWasThere.” And just when we were laughing at the cuteness of all this, Kat quickly sent her a sweet reply.

Katrina gave full support to Anushka for her film, Phillauri. She jumped on the bandwagon of #ShashiWasThere campaign, and reshared Anushka’s picture with the caption, “Shashi! You gave away both our secrets ! Sheila’s real identity and also that Sheila Ki Jawaani had a friendly ‘ghost’ appearance ! #ShashiWasThere 🤗 All the luck and love for #Phillauri 😘 Anushka Sharma.”

Anushka and Katrina appeared together in Koffee With Karan 5. While they left their fans surprised about their little known friendship, they ended up giving Karan Johar’s show one of its best episodes of the season too. From temperament to reactions, these two looked made-for-each other. Yes, such was their camaraderie. Check out the picture which truly looks a special gesture from katrina’s end to Anushka.

See pics | From saving Lagaan to walking the moon, Anushka Sharma’s #ShashiWasThere

Anushka has been hard-selling her film ahead of its release later this month. And out of all the things she has done, her #ShashiWasThere campaign has become one of its kind. The actor-producer of Phillauri has been posting pictures with her character juxtaposed in all of them, to make the presence of her ghostly character Shashi, felt.

From Oscars to Neil Armstrong’s landing on the moon and from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Lagaan and Sholay, Shashi has been everywhere.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd