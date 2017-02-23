Phillauri: Mika Singh calls Anushka Sharma ‘ghaint’. Here’s how she replied

Mika Singh has sung What’s Up from Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri. Mika Singh has sung What’s Up from Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri.

Anushka Sharma is the prettiest ghost in Phillauri and even singer Mika Singh thinks so. The singer, who has lent his voice to the wedding number from the film, was in a conversation with Anushka on social media and we bet you will love their ‘theth’ Punjabi talk. Mika, who has sung many rocking numbers in the past, in one of his tweets said, “By the way you are looking so Ghaint in punjabi suit.”

While Mika was going great with his tone, Anushka lost it at the end when she tweeted, “Thank you so much ! And as usual, you’ve killed it with the song!” But what about us? After reading the conversation, we wish for more now. And we hope our ghost who “dikhti nahin lekin sunai zaroor deti hoon…” listens to our wish.

As far as the song is concerned, it has everything you would want when we say a ‘wedding song.’ However, it is nothing that you have not heard before. But the voice of Mika and pleasing visuals make you want to watch the song over and over again.

Not just Mika, Anushka is ready to talk with her fans as well and even shared her number on WhatsApp. Her fans can speak to Anushka who will stay in her character as friendly ghost, Shashi, throughout.

Check out their tweets here:

The actor in a recent interview said she is not breaking any stereotype with the film. “I don’t do things to break stereotypes but I just follow what my heart says. I don’t get scared easily. If I want to do something and I feel it is correct, I will do it. I don’t think what others will say or think about my decision,” says Anushka.

Phillauri, produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate, also stars Life of Pi fame Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role.

