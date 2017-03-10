Phillauri: Diljit Dosanjh to sing the Dum Dum’s reprise version, watch teaser

Phillauri song ‘Dum Dum reprise’ version sung by Diljit Dosanjh will be a promotional song. Phillauri song ‘Dum Dum reprise’ version sung by Diljit Dosanjh will be a promotional song.

For all the fans of Diljit Dosanjh’s mellifluous voice, here is a reason to rejoice as the singer has finally announced the release of his soulful rendition, ‘Dum Dum reprise’ from his upcoming film Phillauri. The singer will be coming out with the song on Saturday and we just can’t wait to hear Diljit’s soothing voice. Diljit — the pop sensation — won a million hearts when he crooned ‘Ikk Kudi’ with Alia Bhatt in the club mix version of the Udta Punjab song.

From the time the trailer of Phillauri started taking the internet by storm, we guessed its Sufi songs Sahiba and Dum Dum have been sung by Diljit. But as the songs came out, we realised that it was not him but Romy who has given his voice to the songs.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In the video of Dum Dum, which was released earlier, Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh set the perfect example of old school romance. Though this kind of romance has now become a rare sight in Bollywood movies. Originally, the song has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Romy and Vivek Hariharan. The lyrics are by Anvita Dutt. The song also has a Punjabi version, given Diljit’s massive fanbase in Punjab.

Watch the teaser here:

Sharing the happy news with his fans, Diljit wrote on his Twitter handle, “Mittron #DumDumReprise kal aaraha hai! Hope you love it!” In his version of Dam Dam, Diljit will be fusing Indian classical sounds with western instruments. Just like ‘Ikk Kuddi’, this song too will be a promotional video song. It looks like the makers of Phillauri has taken inspiration from the success of Udta Punjab who also promoted the movie with Diljit’s song.

Also read | Phillauri song Dum Dum: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh song celebrates innocent love, watch video

Phillauri is the love story of a ghost Shashi, played by Anushka Sharma. And we also know that by mistake this ghost turns into a bride. The movie also stars Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles. Anushka Sharma’s second home production Phillauri is slated to release on March 24, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd