Latest News

Phillauri celeb movie review: Anushka Sharma film wins over Shah Rukh Khan, see pics

Phillauri celeb movie review: Anushka Sharma hosted a special screening of the film, and we saw celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and more coming here. Here's what they have to say.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Published:March 23, 2017 11:47 am
Phillauri celeb moive review, Phillauri celeb review, Phillauri, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, srk Anushka, Phillauri movie, Phillauri special screening, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra Phillauri celeb movie review: Shah Rukh Khan to Rekha all came to see the Anushka Sharma as Shashi the ghost.

How excited are you to watch Anushka Sharma-starrer Phillauri and to see her as Shashi, the ghost bride? While Phillauri, directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma, will hit the silver screen this Friday, a few celebs got to enjoy the special screening of the film. So, who all came away impressed by Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in the film? The first among the equals is Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka’s favourite co-star. SRK not only came for the screening but also praised Phillauri on Twitter. Late on Wednesday night, after watching the film, SRK shared his thoughts on the film, “Phillauri the attempt at doing wot u believe in. @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh #anshai #karnesh keep believing in the impossible.”

Phillauri is a romantic comedy and its plot revolves around a young man (Suraj Sharma) who meets a friendly spirit (Anushka Sharma) after he reluctantly marries a tree to ward off any threats to his love life. Anushka has ensured that with her #ShashiWasThere posts, the whole world wants to know what this lovable spirit is up to next.

Also read | Phillauri: Anushka Sharma film mints Rs 12 crore pre-release

Well, the special screening night for this Anushka’s film saw who’s who of the industry like Rekha, Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and many more. We also got to see two rumoured couples of Bollywood too. While Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra came for the screening together in a car, Noor star Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Bunty Sachdev were also seen at the screening but arrived separately.

Dia Mirza, who was also present at Phillauri’s special screening, with her husband Sahil Sangha, shared her review about the film. “I love Shashi @AnushkaSharma! #Phillauri has a heart of gold :) All my love and best wishes to you and the entire team ✨#1DayToPhillauri,” tweeted Dia.

Saqib Saleem too tweeted after watching Phillauri. He wrote, “Everything abt #Phillauri is beautiful .. Very well written n executed .. every performance so spot on!! Anshai you beauty ❤✌🏻.” He further added, “Kudos to the team at clean slate for backing content !! First Nh10 and now #phillauri @AnushkaSharma #Karneshsharma.”

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, alia sidharth, Phillauri special screening pics

Sonakshi Sinha, Phillauri special screening pics

Sonakshi Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha boyfriend Bunty Sachdev, Phillauri special screening pics

And after seeing these couples here, we wish if Anushka’s boyfriend Virat Kohli too would have managed to come for the screening. Anushka’s mother Ashima Sharma also came to see the film.

Ashima Sharma, Anushka Sharma mother

See the Phillauri celeb moive review, shared in tweets:

 

See more pics from Phillauri special screening:

Phillauri special screening pics, Phillauri special screening news

Phillauri special screening pics, Phillauri special screening news

Phillauri special screening pics, Phillauri special screening news

Phillauri special screening pics, Phillauri special screening news

Phillauri special screening pics, Phillauri special screening news

Phillauri special screening pics, Phillauri special screening news

Phillauri special screening pics, Phillauri special screening news

Phillauri special screening pics, Phillauri special screening news

Have you booked your tickets for Anushka-Diljit starrer Phillauri yet?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 23: Latest News