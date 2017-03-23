Phillauri celeb movie review: Anushka Sharma film wins over Shah Rukh Khan, see pics

Phillauri celeb movie review: Shah Rukh Khan to Rekha all came to see the Anushka Sharma as Shashi the ghost. Phillauri celeb movie review: Shah Rukh Khan to Rekha all came to see the Anushka Sharma as Shashi the ghost.

How excited are you to watch Anushka Sharma-starrer Phillauri and to see her as Shashi, the ghost bride? While Phillauri, directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma, will hit the silver screen this Friday, a few celebs got to enjoy the special screening of the film. So, who all came away impressed by Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in the film? The first among the equals is Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka’s favourite co-star. SRK not only came for the screening but also praised Phillauri on Twitter. Late on Wednesday night, after watching the film, SRK shared his thoughts on the film, “Phillauri the attempt at doing wot u believe in. @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh #anshai #karnesh keep believing in the impossible.”

Phillauri is a romantic comedy and its plot revolves around a young man (Suraj Sharma) who meets a friendly spirit (Anushka Sharma) after he reluctantly marries a tree to ward off any threats to his love life. Anushka has ensured that with her #ShashiWasThere posts, the whole world wants to know what this lovable spirit is up to next.

Well, the special screening night for this Anushka’s film saw who’s who of the industry like Rekha, Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and many more. We also got to see two rumoured couples of Bollywood too. While Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra came for the screening together in a car, Noor star Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Bunty Sachdev were also seen at the screening but arrived separately.

Dia Mirza, who was also present at Phillauri’s special screening, with her husband Sahil Sangha, shared her review about the film. “I love Shashi @AnushkaSharma! #Phillauri has a heart of gold :) All my love and best wishes to you and the entire team ✨#1DayToPhillauri,” tweeted Dia.

Saqib Saleem too tweeted after watching Phillauri. He wrote, “Everything abt #Phillauri is beautiful .. Very well written n executed .. every performance so spot on!! Anshai you beauty ❤✌🏻.” He further added, “Kudos to the team at clean slate for backing content !! First Nh10 and now #phillauri @AnushkaSharma #Karneshsharma.”

And after seeing these couples here, we wish if Anushka’s boyfriend Virat Kohli too would have managed to come for the screening. Anushka’s mother Ashima Sharma also came to see the film.

Phillauri the attempt at doing wot u believe in. @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh #anshai #karnesh keep believing in the impossible. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2017

I love Shashi @AnushkaSharma! #Phillauri has a heart of gold :) All my love and best wishes to you and the entire team ✨#1DayToPhillauri — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 22, 2017

Everything abt #Phillauri is beautiful .. Very well written n executed .. every performance so spot on!! Anshai you beauty ❤✌🏻 — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) March 22, 2017

Kudos to the team at clean slate for backing content !! First Nh10 and now #phillauri @AnushkaSharma #Karneshsharma — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) March 22, 2017

