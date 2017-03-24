Phillauri audience reaction: Anushka Sharma as Shashi wins hearts, watch video

Phillauri audience reaction: Anushka Sharma is brilliant in the film. Phillauri audience reaction: Anushka Sharma is brilliant in the film.

Anushka Sharma became Shashi for her production, Phillauri, and going by the reactions of the audience after the film’s first show, it is a win. As we went to a cinema theatre in Mumbai’s suburbs to talk to the audience about Phillauri, we were met by happy faces. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma. The very first viewer who walked out of theatre called Anushka’s Shashi cute, “Shashi is very cute, I loved the story and Anushka’s acting. It really tells you how to stay away from superstitions.”

A woman in the audience told us, “Anushka is looking great and once again she has made a brilliant film. Loved everybody’s acting. I would like to give the film four stars.” A couple of college girls who watched the film told us, “We really enjoyed the film. The way the film tackles old Indian traditions is really good. We would give this film 3.5 stars, and it is a must watch.”

A young family who watched the film said, “We watched the film because our son kept on playing #ShashiWasThere prank on people. It is a very well made film, Anushka is brilliant and Diljit Dosanjh had acted well too!”

A group of school boys came out from the film and told us, “The film is good, and you will definitely have fun. It is a simple film which is made with all the heart and soul, and it comes through in the story. We loved it! Anushka, we really love you!” The film’s music also came in for a lot of praise, “The movie had very good music. Anushka should act in the films she makes, she is much better. I fell in love with this friendly ghost!” said an audience member.

A small boy who watched the film with his father this morning told us, “Shashi is so funny, I loved her.” So, #ShashiWasThere and she is being loved by one and all, the film is expected to do better over the weekend.

