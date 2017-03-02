Phillauri: Anushka Sharma reveals what timeless love means to her

Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh play lovers in Phillauri. Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh play lovers in Phillauri.

Phillauri’s song Sahiba has got all of us hooked with its soulful lyrics and Sufi track. Even Anushka Sharma aka Shashi feels it is the best song from the album. The makers released Sahiba’s behind-the-scenes video in which Anushka spills the beans on the kind of love she professes in her film and why the love story is being compared to the eternal love of Mirza Sahiba. “I love this song since ever. The song has a special message. It says the feeling or meaning of love does not change but because of the situations, the expression of love changes.”

She continued, “It’s an epic love story and that is why we have compared it to Mirza Sahiba. Anvita Dutt has written the song and the lyrics give meaning to Shashi’s journey.” She gives the entire credit of the song to the singer, Romy. But Romy had his own challenges to conquer. He says, “It was a tough song because it is not my genre.” Anushka, who has produced the film, plays a friendly ghost Shashi. The film is the love story of Shashi who fell in love with the character of Diljit Dosanjh. The mystery behind Anushka becoming a ghost would be revealed only on March 24th but before that, the duo is leaving no stone unturned to keep their film’s buzz alive.

Anushka Sharma gets thumbs-up for Phillauri. Watch video:

Anushka started promoting her film through social media campaigns. At first, she asked her fans to send her funny messages or videos through Whatsapp and then, she asked them to click selfies. Recently, she shared an image from her fan’s wedding ceremony and wrote, “Kala Chasma Jachda Ae, Jachda Ae Gore Mukhde Te #sangeet mein main bhi thi with the #swaggermoms.” Phillauri is Anushka’s second film as a producer. She debuted as a producer with NH10 starring her and Neel Bhoopalam.

Check recent pictures of Anushka Sharma:

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

As far as her acting career is concerned, it is going great guns. She gave two huge hits in 2016 — Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil — and now after Phillauri, she will appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s film, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd