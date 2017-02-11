Phillauri: Anushka Sharma quashes rumours of Virat Kohli producing the film

Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now Phillauri is produced by Fox Star Studios & Clean Slate Films.” Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now Phillauri is produced by Fox Star Studios & Clean Slate Films.”

“I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films.” Anushka Sharma has a message to all those who claimed that alleged boyfriend Virat Kohli had a big role in actress’ second home production ‘Phillauri’. The actress took to social media to express her annoyance and to clarify that the flick is produced by FOX Star Hindi and Clean State Films. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star wrote, “Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now Phillauri is produced by Fox Star Studios & Clean Slate Films.”

The 29-year-old even slammed media for making ‘such bogus claims’. “So those TV channels/newspapers/websites claiming anything else, please check FACTS, practice responsible journalism & have some shame. By making such bogus claims and validating this rubbish by your so-called ‘source’, not only are you disrespecting me & the hard work I have put in over the years to be where I am, but also, all the people who have worked on this film. Freedom of press comes with accountability & your fake sources are never accounted for.”

“I have always led my career with dignity & often chose to maintain a dignified silence on many untruthful stories, that doesn’t mean you can take my silence as my weakness and say anything without checking with me or my team!,” she added.

Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now pic.twitter.com/bqS498U1tC — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 10, 2017

“For someone who makes a living out of maligning people, it must definitely be hard to believe that a person can stand on their own feet and do something meaningful with their life.” “And next time these same people come wanting to talk about ‘women empowerment’ and ‘women in films today’ do remember this is what you do to ‘women in films’ who are trying to change the narrative & take charge of their own careers. This must be just another story for you but it’s someone’s life you are toying with. I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films. Thank you,” concluded Anushka.