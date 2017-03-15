Anushka Sharma on nepotism: If you do good work, people will want to work with you

Anushka Sharma next film Phillauri stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma. Anushka Sharma next film Phillauri stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma.

Being an outsider in Bollywood and still having her filmography marked with projects from the biggest production houses, actor Anushka Sharma is believable when she says she didn’t face nepotism in her career.

The 28-year-old star was launched by Yash Raj Films in 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Since then she has worked with YRF multiple times and has also collaborated with filmmakers like Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani and Vishal Bhardwaj.

So, when asked about her take on nepotism, something being discussed nowadays, thanks to Kangana Ranaut’s dig at Karan of calling him the flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood, Anushka said she believes it all comes down to how good one is at his or her work, one’s background notwithstanding.

“My career started with Yash Raj Films. Aditya Chopra launched me. I am an outsider and he launched me in a very big film. Similarly, he launched Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra. We all three are from outside the industry. I have a lot of respect for Aditya Chopra. I have, personally, never experienced this (nepotism). Also, this became clear to me in the beginning of my career… My life changed after Band Baaja Baaraat. People started taking me more seriously. Of course, I got appreciation for my first film but not as much as I got after BBB. So, with that experience I realised one thing, that if you are doing good work, people will want to work with you,” the Phillauri actor said.

“But if you are not working well, come what may, people won’t want to work with you. This is a business and everyone takes business (oriented) decisions. For example, if you have an outsider, a big star like Shah Rukh Khan, why wouldn’t you want to work with him?” she added.

But at the same, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star said that her opinion is an outcome of her own experience and she cannot speak for other actors. Anushka further added that as she is growing in her life and career, she is learning that journeys of two people are never the same and that’s why it is not justified to generalize one’s views.

“But at the same time I feel everyone has his or her own experiences and I am commenting from what I have experienced. As I am evolving, I am learning that everyone’s struggles are different. I am becoming less judgmental day by day. I will not want to pass any judgment on anyone else’s experiences because their battles are their own, about which I don’t know anything. I will only speak for myself that I have never faced this. I have a lot of respect for Aditya Chopra as a producer and a human being. He gave me a chance in such a big film and I never faced any discrimination from him,” she says.

Anushka’s comments were a part of the press conference she attended today in the city for the promotion of her upcoming production Phillauri, which hits theatre on March 24.

