Phillauri: Anushka Sharma has guts to produce unconventional stories, says Diljit Dosanjh

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has teamed up with Anushka Sharma for Phillauri, says he admires that the actress-producer is backing innovative concepts. This is Anushka’s second production venture after NH10. The actress has produced the movie with brother Karnesh Sharma under her banner Clean Slate Films.

“Before meeting Anushka, I admired that how she is having her own production house. I haven’t yet produced a film. She is the youngest producer, she has a lot of guts to produce unconventional stories like NH10, Phillauri. I respect her a lot for this,” Diljit told PTI. In the film Anushka plays a spirit and is paired opposite the Punjabi star. Phillauri is not the usual film, it has a very different story. I am a singer in real life but not the kind of singer that I play in the movie,” said Diljit. Directed by Anshai Lal Phillauri, also starring Suraj Sharma, releases on March 24.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who has portrayed characters ranging from a betrayed lover to a wrestler in movies, says she can play any role if the right opportunities come her way. “As an actress, I think I can do anything, but it depends on what kind of opportunities you get. I am lucky in that way. I have been given the kind of opportunities and done those kinds of roles. People have liked those portrayals. I think that is more important,” Anushka said here.