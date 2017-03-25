Phillauri: Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh film is a love story we don’t get to see everyday

Phillauri stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada. Phillauri stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada.

First they said she was taking a big risk by making her debut production as bloodied and edgy as NH10. Then they raised eyebrows when the trailer of Phillauri released, leaving everyone curious about why she chose to be a ghost in a film that draws parallels between love stories set in two eras. But as much as Anushka Sharma lets her work do the talking, her latest release is also speaking for itself. In fact, it is the kind of love story we have seen after a long time.

Phillauri had a very creative marketing. From Anushka answering a journalist’s call to #ShashiWasThere, the film was promoted hard. Happily, Phillauri’s strong buzz did not fade with its release. It has set the box office on fire in north India and it is only expected to grow in days to come. And why not, after all Phillauri gives us something that the current breed of love stories lack — not just an old school romance but moments where you can stop and feel your heartbeat.

Phillauri is the story of a friendly ghost Shashi who gets trapped in the world of the living due to a marriage ritual. While she hovers around the guy who apparently married her, Shashi’s return to this world after almost a century leaves her startled to realise all that has changed in 2017 – a good comparison drawn between the times she came from and what she is seeing today. From bride’s backless dress to the drunk grandmother, everything leaves Shashi shocked as the audience is in splits seeing her trouble. But, a closer look and we realise that it is exactly what the makers are trying to show, how traditions and family values have changed.

While she finds references to her own love story in every little detail she sees in this era, the audience is taken back and forth between today and the pre-Independence India where life was much more simple and honest. No, the film has nothing to do with the freedom movement. The love story of two Phillauris — Roop Lal and Shashi Kumari — is selfless and poetic. Interestingly, they are a breath of fresh air, despite their romance going back in time. This is because, maybe somewhere, we are just too tired of seeing fast-paced love stories, where the couples are quick to accept their love and quicker to call it off. However, subconsciously even the millennials yearn for a romance that can transcend generations, if not eras.

Anushka literally shines in her ghostly avatar and is a visual treat. Her Shashi 3D silhouette has been done with great detailing. All that bling is too beautiful to the eyes. She is definitely not spooky and captures the frame whenever she arrives.

The ‘bride-in-spirit’ gives life and commitment lessons to a hysterical ‘alive’ groom Suraj Sharma aka Kanan, while comparing it with her own story. It’s great to see Suraj back in form after Life of Pi. As the confused NRI, who is dumbfounded during most situations, he provides moments of laughter. Newbie Mehreen Pirzada as Anu is refreshing as a bride-to-be. And special mention to their big fat Punjabi family, which can talk about sex and champagne, all in one line.

But, the one who steals the heart is Diljit Dosanjh. From flaunting his body to the kohl-eyes, he wins over every woman in the village with his singing. And he loves Shashi till “death do them apart.” He can be any girl’s dream man in any given age. He undergoes a transformation, and he acts that well. His chemistry with Anushka is crackling.

Roop Lal and Shashi belong to the time when ‘decent women’ were not supposed to indulge in music and poetry. They are obedient and definitely never fall for a local singer. Hence, Shashi gives in to Roop Lal only when he becomes a gentleman who is true to her expectations. Cut to the present, when we see something similar happening. Anu reminds Kanan “itne saal se go-around kar rahe hain” and why it was high time Kanan became serious about life. This, and a lot many times, the comparisons and transitions are convincing.

Shashi’s incomplete love story takes us back in time. The yesteryear visuals have a sepia tone and the detailing has been done well. From costumes to art direction, the makers have not disappointed. The use of ‘payal’ and ‘jhumkas’ only add to the melody. Yes, the film has some heartwarming music too. From “Dum Dum” to “Sahiba,” the songs will echo in our ears for a long time. Not to forget, the lyrics and the poetry only add to the beautiful canvas of the bygone era.

Phillauri strongly takes references from the folklore where ghosts and spirits are a part of stories for every generation. Shah Rukh Khan’s Paheli took us to Rajasthan and its hidden stories. Anushka Sharma gives us Punjab. The first half of the film is gripping and you won’t even realise when it is half time. A lot happens in the last few minutes until climax when the twists make it such a shocker that you take time to breathe. Also, the way its ending has been connected to relevant events is a work well done.

A crisper editing here and there post interval could’ve worked wonders for Phillauri. Though some might call the last sequence stretched, but this was exactly what worked for me, like many others. You need time before certain feelings sink in, and if it gives a closure to a love story that has kept us absorbed for two-and-a-half hours, it is time well spent.

