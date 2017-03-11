Phillauri: Anushka Sharma aka ghost Shashi to visit cinema halls before the release, but there is a catch. Read more

Anushka Sharma to visit the theaters before Phillauri, but its not what you expect! Anushka Sharma to visit the theaters before Phillauri, but its not what you expect!

The promotions for Anushka Sharma’s film Phillauri also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma among others are in full swing. We had fun with #Shashiwashere series. We even saw Anushka picking up a journalist’s phone call and talk to her mother in the middle of a press conference – we mostly saw the goofy side of the actor-producer. Now, the makers of the film have gone one step ahead to promote their film.

They plan to use 3D projection technology to make it possible for Shashi to be present at the theatres across the country to interact with fans. Is this even possible? What about the production costs? Is the film being hyped a little too much?

The makers got this idea given the fact that Anushka’s character in the film – Shashi – is a friendly ghost who can be present anywhere, at any given point of time and Fox Star Studios is deploying the technology that is needed to make this possible. If this is successful, it would be the first time in Indian film history that a 3D hologram projection will be used to promote a film.

“With Phillauri, our endeavour has been to create immersive ideas that transcend conventional norms of fan-star engagement. The unique storyline of the film where the lead actor plays a friendly ghost gives us the opportunity to create experiential marketing that engages and entertains” says Shikha Kapur, CMO, Fox Star Studios.

She adds, “Theatres are catchment areas for movie promotions. The movie-going TG that opens a film on a Friday can be effectively reached out and targeted. We wanted Phillauri to dominate conversations among the movie-going audience right before the release of our film on March 24 and we wanted a never-been-done idea to achieve this.”

Anushka Sharma was recently in Bhopal to promote her film and made her fans happy.

Interestingly, this same technology was used to bring Michael Jackson alive, the legendary Tupac performance and even by Narendra Modi during his election campaign.

