Phillauri actor Anushka Sharma finally reveals the journalist whose phone call she answered. Watch video

Anushka Sharma has been busy promoting her film Phillauri, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma. The actor-producer has found creative ways to market her film including the #Shashiwashere thread. While all of these goofy incidents set the right tone prior to the release of her movie, she did something more interesting. She went on to answer the phone call of a journalist who was present at a recent press conference for the film, and spoke to the caller too. The caller on the other end, happened to be the journalist’s mother.

Watch | Anushka Sharma Stops Media Interaction Midway To Attend Reporter’s Mother’s Call

While during the incident, all we got to know was that the journalist’s name was Kritika, Anushka has now formally introduced her on her official Instagram page. The post is a video recorded by Anushka herself as she says, “Hi Guys. Here is the girl, whose mother’s call I answered. And she has learnt that if Mumma is calling you have to answer. Right?” And to this, the journalist answers, “Yeah,” with a look of resignation. Anushka captioned the video as “You don’t not answer mumma’ call 😎ever.”

Watch | Anushka introduces us to Kritika, the journalist

On the day of the interview, several phones were kept along with the mikes to record the Q/A session with Anushka and Diljit. Just when Anushka was answering to the media, one of phones began ringing. Anushka, who noticed the call, picked up the phone and said, “Mumma ka phone aa raha hai (a call from mother) and showed it to everyone. She did not stop there, she actually answered the call. As you all know, this video went viral and people have laughed over it enough.

Anushka plays the role of a friendly ghost in the upcoming film Phillauri, and it looks like the character’s goofy traits have rubbed off on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, in the best possible way. Phillauri is ready to be released on March 24.

