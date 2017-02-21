Perils of performing with Tiger Shroff, backup dancers end with ripped pants. Pics of the oops moment

The backup dancers ripped their pants in the power-packed performance. The backup dancers ripped their pants in the power-packed performance.

While Tiger Shroff was giving a tribute to the iconic dancers Michael Jackson, Prabhu Deva and Hrithik Roshan, at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, there were some on the stage who caught more attention than the star performer. Before you try to replay the entire performance in your head to find out who the other star was, let us help you. There was no other celebrity performer in the power-packed performance rather it was the backup dancers who grabbed attention.

Unfortunately, the dancers ripped their pants and even remained oblivious about the incident. Also, Tiger must have remained unaware of the incident as a few days back, posting a picture from the event, the Heropanti actor shared his feelings of performing on the Filmfare stage for the first time. In the picture, a dancer who might have had one of his bad days is seen dancing in torn pants.

Sharing the picture, Tiger wrote, “Was most nervous for this one, first time performing on the #Filmfare stage ❤ 4 days to go! tune in to @sonytvofficial guys! #JioFilmfareAwards.”

In other video posted by Tiger on his Instagram account, the wardrobe malfunction is evidently visible. It might look funny on the first sight but considering the amount of hard work these dancers put in to make the celebrities look good on-screen, due attention must be given to their costumes and the treatment they receive during such events.

Tiger started off his performance with a tribute to legendary dancer Michael Jackson and then went ahead to imitate Hrithik Roshan’s iconic dance number Dhoom Machale. The audience could not hold back their excitement when the young Shroff shook his booty on Prabhu Deva’s Muqabla.

