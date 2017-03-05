People watch masala films, not serious cinema: Asrani

Asrani believes people ultimately want to watch blockbuster films featuring the Khan of Bollywood. Asrani believes people ultimately want to watch blockbuster films featuring the Khan of Bollywood.

Despite Bollywood making an evident shift towards “meaningful” cinema, veteran actor Asrani believes “people ultimately want to watch Khan films”.

According to the actor who played the iconic jailor in Sholay, “serious and soluful” films barely run for a week in theatres, and find appreciation only at international film festivals and award shows.

“It is good that people are experimenting with cinema. They are trying to do serious and soulful cinema but such films don’t stay in theatres for over a week. People ultimately go and watch Salman, Shah Rukh and Amir Khan films.

“Quality cinema is not changing anything, everything is the same. The artistes and other people involved in these films get some recognition at international film festivals and award shows only,” Asrani told PTI.

Talking about how the second innings of his artisticcareer is panning out, the comedian said he has been busy “reinventing” himself with a host of theatre projects, besides having signed a handful of “medium budget films”.

“I have seen Hollywood artistes like Al Pacino, Tom Cruise and Tim Burton doing theatre and Broadway shows. Cinema actors tend to go back to theatre because it gives them an opportunity to reinvent themselves.

“In a play you can witness your audience live, understand how they feel. It lets you evaluate yourself and measure your growth,” he said.

The actor is in town for his play ‘Makkhichoos’, an adaptation of the famous comedy ‘The Miser’ by French playwright Moliere.

Asrani plays the character of a greedy widower who is in love with the same woman as his son, played by television actor Pranav Sachdeva, who is also the director of the production.