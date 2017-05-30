People are mature enough to deal with trolls, says Bank Chor actor Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up for the release of his movie Bank Chor. Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up for the release of his movie Bank Chor.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh doesn’t worry about social media trolls and says people are mature enough to deal with them. While social media has become a medium for celebrities to build their image, Riteish says it is a great platform for people to express their opinion and all the trolls and ranting that they face, depends on their stand on issues.

Asked about how he deals with criticism and trolls on social media, Riteish told IANS over the phone from Mumbai city: “Reaction to any kind of praise or negativity depends on yourself. If you can block, avoid it and just move on, it won’t affect you. Everyone has their own barometer of how they want to tackle their social media handles, tweets and whatever they want to put on Facebook.

“You get reactions from people depends on your opinion and personality. People respond to you depends on if you are diplomatic, pro-active or controversial,” Riteish told media on Monday during a roasting session as a promotional event for his upcoming film Bank Chor in the presence of his co-actor Vivek Oberoi.

“So, whenever someone tweets something, I think they know what they are going to get and what the reactions are going to be. Every individual is different and the way they handle things, and they are mature enough to deal with it.”

Recently, singers Sonu Nigam, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal received flak on social media due to their tweets.

Sonu’s tweets sparked a row after he lashed out at “forced religiousness” in India after being woken up by azaan from a mosque near his home, while Twitter suspended Bhattacharya’s account after he posted a string of “offensive” tweets, especially against women, and Paresh received backlash on social media after he tweeted that instead of a Kashmiri stone pelter, author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep.

On yesteryears actress Geeta Kapoor being mistreated by his son and abandoned in a hospital on April 21, Riteish said: “First of all I am feeling bad to know that. I think as a fraternity, we all are ready to help her, we all should gather to help.”

Meanwhile, Riteish is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Bank Chor directed by Bumpy. The film also features Rhea Chakraborty and Vivek Oberoi. It is the story about three thieves who are trying to rob a bank. But, things take a comical turn when everything starts going wrong. The movie is set to release on 16th June.

