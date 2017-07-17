Peepli Live actor Sitaram Panchal battles lung and kidney cancer, asks for help on social media

Paan Singh Tomar actor Sitaram Panchal is suffering from cancer. Paan Singh Tomar actor Sitaram Panchal is suffering from cancer.

Sitaram Panchal, who has worked in movies like Jolly LLB 2, Paan Singh Tomar and Peepli Live is fighting cancer since the past three years and now with his worsened health conditions, he is seeking for help on social media. The actor has been bed-ridden for the past 10 months and due to a financial crisis can’t bear the medical cost.

He posted on Facebook, “Bhaio meri help karo meri cancer se halat kharab hoti ja rahi hai apka kalakar bhai sitaram panchal. (Brothers, please help me, I am suffering from cancer, your actor brother, Sitaram Panchal).” Sitaram’s wife told Hindustan Times how it has become difficult for the family as well, she says “Initially, he used to work and we could make ends meet. But now, he does not even have the strength to stand up. He has lost a lot of weight. Ever since the cancer was detected in January 2014, he has taken Ayurvedic treatment. It was only recently that he started a new Homeopathic medicine, following which, his condition worsened and we discontinued the medicines.”

Cine & TV Artistes Association also came to the rescue of the actor and requested the help of the film fraternity by posting “#HELP #SITARAMPANCHAL It pains us to hear the suffering of our esteemed member Shri Sitaram Panchal, we assure him of all the help we can provide to him in his hour of need and also urge all of you to open your hearts. Name :- Sitaram Panchal Hdfc Bank Account No : 10771000013197 RTGS/NEFT IFSC: HDFC0001077 Sushant Singh Darshan Jariwala Sanjay Bhatiya Amit Behl Rajeshwari Sachdev paayal kapoor.”

Our well wishes to the actor and we hope that people do donate some money and come to his rescue.

