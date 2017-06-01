Peacocks sex theory has Twinkle Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha laughing out loud

As an about-to-retire judge offered the world the ‘fact’ that peacocks don’t have sex, they procreate via tears, as part of a 139-page order, India had its mind blown. As an about-to-retire judge offered the world the ‘fact’ that peacocks don’t have sex, they procreate via tears, as part of a 139-page order, India had its mind blown.

In other news today, peacocks don’t have sex, they procreate via tears. As an about-to-retire judge offered the world this ‘fact’ as part of a 139-page order, India had its mind blown. Our witty celebs were not far behind as some obvious and some not-so-obvious ‘I hate tears’ jokes started doing the rounds. But before the lol moment, here is the context. Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who retired on Wednesday, said in his order, “Why have we declared the peacock as the national bird. Peacock also has qualities. Jo mor hai aajivan brahmachari hai. Ye kabhi bhi morni ke saath sex nahi karta. Iske jo aansoon aate hain, usko chug kar morni garbhavati hoti hai. Mor ka pankh bhi Bhagwan Krishna ne isiliye lagaya. (The peacock is a life-long celibate. It does not indulge in sex with peahen. The peahen gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. This is why Lord Krishna used the peacock’s feather),” he said.

Twinkle Khanna, who is vacationing in France, was sorry she was away and peacocks were the reason. She tweeted, “Now this makes me homesick- missing all the fun- Peacocks don’t have sex because jungle main mor nacha, kisne dekha?” She then retweeted the ‘best joke’ on the topic, which coincidentally used the line from her father Rajesh Khanna’s iconic Amar Prem, “What does the peacock say to the peahen when he is not in the mood? “Pushpa, I hate tears” #RajasthanJudge #bramhacharipeacock.”

Sonakshi Sinha too took to Twitter to express her reaction and posted, “Somebody actually said that peacocks dont have sex, they reproduce by drinking tears!!! W O W. mind. Is. Blown. *slowclap* 👏🏼…👏🏼…👏🏼.” Television actor Shruti Seth posted a series of reactions. She first wrote, “Looking for some tears to drink. #peahenstyle.” She then wrote, “If there is anything better than #covfefe on the internet today; it is THIS. Who made this guy a judge? And you know what, F#%£ science!”

She also wrote, “A huge shout out to the @CNNnews18 anchor who had to keep a straight face through that mind-numbing conversation about cows & peacock tears.”

